GRP sub-inspector shot in Bihar

A Government Railway Police (GRP)sub-inspector (SI) has been shot at by unidentified miscreantsoutside the Barh railway station premises in rural Patna,police said on Sunday.

Vipin Kumar Singh, who is posted at Barh, was attackedlate Saturday night, the Superintendent of Police, (Rail), inPatna, J Jalaraddi, told PTI.

The incident happened when he saw five to six peopleoutside Barh railway station and asked them to leave theplace, Jalaraddi said, adding that one of the miscreantsopened fire at the SI after a quarrel ensued between them.

Singh, who received a bullet injury in his waist, wasrushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), thepolice officer said, adding, the policeman is out of danger.

Police are conducting raids to catch the culprits, headded.

