Big blast and gunfire heard in Somali capital

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A big blast was heard in Somalia's capital in Mogadishu on Sunday, followed by gunfire, a Reuters journalist said.

It was unclear what had happened, but the militant group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia's central government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping troops.

