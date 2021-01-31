Rajasthan reports 95 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,17,491, said the Rajasthan health department. With 194 fresh recoveries, the total number of recoveries goes to 3,12,564. The active number of cases stands at 2,161 till now.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan is at 2,766 and no death due to coronavirus was reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, India reported 13,052 new COVID cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total number of COVID cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784. In what is billed as the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus in the country. (ANI)

