Maharashtra: Couple along with daughter end life by jumping into river

A couple and their 12-year-old daughter allegedly jumped into the Vainganga river near Ambhora in Nagpur district and ended their lives, police said on Sunday.

A Weltur police station official said Shyam Narnaware (46), a cashier with a cooperative credit society, his wife Savita (35) and their daughter jumped into the river on Saturday evening.

Their bodies were fished out from the river on Sunday morning.

''They tied up their hands and jumped into the river. The motorcycle on which the three came to the spot was found near a bridge on the river. ''The reason being them taking the extreme step is not known yet. A probe is underway,'' said Assistant Inspector of Weltur police station Kaviraj Anand.

