SAD condemns arrest of freelance journalist at Singhu border

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday condemned the arrest of a freelance journalist at the Singhu border, alleging that the BJP-led central government was ''indulging in dictatorship by throttling the freedom of the press''.

Mandeep Punia was arrested from the Singhu border for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel on duty at the farmers' protest site there, officials said.

''All healthy democracies encourage the media to report fearlessly. Many journalists did so during the ongoing 'kisan andolan' and brought out the truth behind various acts of repression. It is shocking that instead of ensuring justice in the case, the Delhi Police arrested journalist Mandeep Punia who covered the event and packed him off to jail,'' SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said in a statement.

He alleged that BJP-led central government was ''indulging in dictatorship by throttling the freedom of the press”.

In September last year, the Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue.

Majithia further condemned the registration of cases against some journalists, including Mrinal Pande and Rajdeep Sardesai, and demanded that FIRs lodged against them be withdrawn.

Extending solidarity with the journalists, he said the SAD is ready to offer them free legal aid and all other assistance required by them.

''We are ready to work side by side with them to ensure they secure justice,'' the SAD leader said.

He asked the central government to allow free and fair reporting of the farmers' agitation.

