Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:00 IST
Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leading to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.
The hideout was unearthed during a joint search and cordon operation by police and the Army in Khet Chaka area of Budhal, the officials said.
They said an AK assault rifle, three magazines with 94 rounds, two pistols and five UBGL grenades were recovered from the hideout.
However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.
