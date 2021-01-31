2 die in collision between trucks headed for C'garh CM's event

Two persons were killed and atleast seven others critically injured on Sunday when a truckcarrying villagers for a public programme of ChhattisgarhChief Minister Bhupesh Baghel collided with another truck,which was also headed for the same venue, in Dantewadadistrict, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am in Nakulnar policestation area, a local official said.

The CM's programme was held in Dantewada town.

Over 60 villagers were on board a truck when itsdriver apparently lost his control over the steering,following which the vehicle rammed into a check-post, hitanother truck at roadside before crashing into a house, hesaid, adding that the other truck was also carrying aroundequal number of people to the rallys venue.

The impact of the collision was so severe that peoplewere thrown off the truck and fell on the ground, he said.

Police personnel shifted the injured persons tohospitals in Kirandul and Bacheli towns, he said.

''One person died on the spot in the collision whileanother succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital,'' theofficial said, adding that at least seven other villagerssuffered critical injuries. Some others suffered minorinjuries.

The district administration has announced to provide afinancial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of thedeceased, a government statement said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed hiscondolences over the death of the victims and directed thedistrict administration to provide better treatment to thoseinjured, it added.

