Jharkhand man goes missing from ship

Jharkhand man goes missing from shipPTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:50 IST
A 28-year-old manfrom Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, who was working in a Danishshipping company, has gone missing from a ship during itsvoyage from Singapore to Hongkong, an official said on Sunday.
Parents of Rajat Kumar Gupta has approached theRamgarh district administration to get help from the stategovernment and the ministry of external affairs, the officialsaid.
The merchant navy staff was last seen on the ship onJanuary 27, his father Pradeep Kumar Gupta informed the statepolice.
He told the police that the Denmark-based shippingcompany has informed him via email and phone from its Indiaoffice in Mumbai that search operations had been carried outfor him with the help of divers in mid-sea but he was notfound.
Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said thatthe police have been asked to take steps for extending allhelp to the family.
