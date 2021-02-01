Left Menu

We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 02:43 IST
We are not in a race over vaccines, says EU's Von der Leyen
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

The head of the European Commission rejected suggestions that Europe was in a race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus faster than other countries, saying that it was important to cooperate at this stage of the pandemic.

The European Union's civil service is under fire over the slow pace of vaccination in the bloc, with critics pointing to faster progress being made in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of a planning failure in Brussels.

"I think the only race we are in is with the virus and against time," Ursula von der Leyen told German television on Sunday evening, adding that she had agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources

The chief executives of ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp held preliminary talks in early 2020 to explore combining the two largest U.S. oil producers in what would have been the biggest merger of all time, according to people familiar with ...

Soccer-Racial abuse of footballers online 'despicable' says Prince William

Britains Prince William on Sunday called for racist abuse aimed at footballers to stop after Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted.United are working with social media companies to stamp out the a...

Israel extends lockdown, sees delay in COVID-19 turnaround

Israel extended a national lockdown on Sunday as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination drive and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis. Highlighting Israels challenges in enforcing restriction...

Motor racing-Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

AlphaTauris Pierre Gasly said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning six of Formula Ones 20 race drivers have now contracted the virus. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who recently posted pictures on Instagram of training in Duba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021