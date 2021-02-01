Left Menu

Prakash Javadekar felicitates women COVID-19 warriors at NCW's 29th Foundation Day

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:45 IST
Prakash Javadekar felicitates women COVID-19 warriors at NCW's 29th Foundation Day
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women on Sunday. "At the 29th Foundation Day of the NCW India, met and felicitated some heroes from real-life, the COVID-19 women warriors," Javadekar tweeted.

"Indian women have spread their glory in every sector and they are very powerful. A large number of women are also engaged in the agriculture sector. However, women do face problems at various phases of their lives. NCW is actively working towards providing justice to women across the country," said Javadekar. As a representative of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha, CDM and PHO, Nabarangpur received an award and certificate on behalf of COVID-19 Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Javdekar and Chairman, NCW, Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW yesterday.

"As a representative of Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha CDM and PHO, Nabarangpur received award and certificate on behalf of COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Hon'ble Minister Prakash Javdekar and Chairman NCW, Rekha Sharma," Collector Nabarangpur tweeted. Javadekar praised NCW for working towards women's upliftment. He said the NDA government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, Sub-Inspector Garima Surya, SHO Bhuntar was also felicitated by NCW on its 29th foundation day as a covid warrior. NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma appreciated the work done by the police officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that it was an honour for NCW to felicitate the frontline staff for their outstanding teamwork in times of crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...

Rajasthan: Class 6, 8 to reopen next week

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls ...

Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday morning reached the Ministry of Finance in the North Block, ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also arrived...

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021