U.N. chief urges Myanmar military to respect will of the people

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders and "urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar," a U.N. spokesman said on Sunday.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms."

