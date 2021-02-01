Thai deputy PM calls Myanmar coup "their internal affairs"Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:06 IST
Thailand's deputy prime minister on Monday called the military takeover in neighboring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighboring country.
"It's their internal affairs," Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters when asked about Myanmar's coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nobel
- Myanmar
- Thailand
- Aung San Suu Kyi
ALSO READ
We should not go back to pre-pandemic world, says Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
Sweden's Nobel Prize hall to become COVID-19 vaccination venue
Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel deals
Lithuanian president nominates Belarus opposition leader for Nobel prize - sources
Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize