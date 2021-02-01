Thai deputy PM calls Myanmar coup "their internal affairs"

Thailand's deputy prime minister on Monday called the military takeover in neighboring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighboring country.

"It's their internal affairs," Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters when asked about Myanmar's coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)