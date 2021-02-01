Left Menu

QUOTES-Myanmar's army seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

The military must reverse these actions immediately." ANTONIO GUTERRES, SECRETARY-GENERAL, UNITED NATIONS: "These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms," Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms." INDIA, FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT: "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:09 IST
QUOTES-Myanmar's army seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids. The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to "election fraud", according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

COMMENTS ANTONY BLINKEN, UNITED STATES, SECRETARY OF STATE:

"We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on Nov. 8. "The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

ANTONIO GUTERRES, SECRETARY-GENERAL, UNITED NATIONS: "These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar's democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms." INDIA, FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT:

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely." MARISE PAYNE, AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:

"The Australian Government is deeply concerned at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint. "We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.

THANT MYINT-U, HISTORIAN AND AUTHOR: "The doors just opened to a very different future. I have a sinking feeling that noone will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic and religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves."

JOHN SIFTON, ASIA ADVOCACY DIRECTOR, HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "The military junta that ruled Myanmar for decades never really stepped away from power in the first place ... They never really submitted to civilian authority in the first place, so today's events in some sense are merely revealing a political reality that already existed.

"The U.S. and other countries with sanctions regime should send a strong message today, by immediately revoking sanctions relaxations and imposing strict and directed economic sanctions on the military leadership and its enormous economic conglomerates; and pressing other key counties — including South Korea and Japan — to force businesses to divest. The Burmese junta doesn't want to go back to being China's vassal." MURRAY HIEBERT, SOUTHEAST ASIA EXPERT AT CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES, WASHINGTON:

"The U.S. as recently as Friday had joined other nations in urging the military not to move forward on its coup threats. China will stand by Myanmar like it did when the military kicked out the Rohingya. "The Biden Administration has said it will support democracy and human rights. But the top military officers are already sanctioned so it's not clear immediately clear what concretely the U.S. can do quickly,"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Aspiring Indian Author Dedicates his book to People of Japan

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 01, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan Tokyo Olympics. He champions the cause of supporting Japan in its endeav...

Vietnam targets growth surge, hi-tech shift in Communist Party economic blueprint

Having sidestepped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic so far, Vietnam aims to rev up its economy over the next five years, trusting on its custom-tooled mix of free trade deals, privatisation and tight COVID-19 curbs.Armed with a raft of...

QUOTES-Myanmar's army seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Western Australia state reports no new local COVID-19 casesWestern Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021