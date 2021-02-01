Policeman in TN killed after being rammed by load van

Policeman in TN killed after being rammed by load vanPTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:30 IST
A police Sub-Inspector inthis district died on Sunday night after a man he hadallegedly pulled up for causing nuisance in an inebriatedcondition rammed the victim's two-wheeler using a load van,police said.
The deceased policeman was identified as Balu of Aralstation in the district, police said on Monday.
Balu had reprimanded the suspect R Murugavel, on therun, for causing nuisance under the influence of liquor in thelocality.
The enraged Murugavel, a goods carrier driver, laterfollowed Balu and hit his two-wheeler from behind, policesaid, adding he died on the spot.
Efforts are on to apprehend Murugavel.
