Myanmar banks to shut temporarily - bankers association

Myanmar banks agreed to temporarily shut all financial services on Monday due to poor internet connections during the current political situation, the Myanmar Bankers Association said in a statement.

The banks would seek permission from the central bank for the temporary closure and inform it when they planned to restart services, the statement said.

