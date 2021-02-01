Left Menu

Myanmar banks to shut temporarily - bankers association

Myanmar banks agreed to temporarily shut all financial services on Monday due to poor internet connections during the current political situation, the Myanmar Bankers Association said in a statement.

The banks would seek permission from the central bank for the temporary closure and inform it when they planned to restart services, the statement said.

Also Read: India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.

