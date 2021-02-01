Left Menu

Australia media to plead guilty to breach of gag order on Pell conviction

He was convicted in December 2018 for sexually assaulting two choirboys but reporting on the trial and verdict was gagged Australia-wide by the County Court of Victoria to ensure the cardinal got a fair trial on further charges he was due to face. As part of the agreement announced on Monday, the state prosecutor said it was dismissing charges of sub judice contempt against all of the media firms and all charges against 15 reporters and editors at those newspapers, radio and television stations.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:07 IST
Australia media to plead guilty to breach of gag order on Pell conviction
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A dozen Australian media firms have agreed to plead guilty for breaching a suppression order on reporting on the trial and conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell in 2018 for child sexual assault, a court heard on Monday.

Pell was cleared last year of the sexual abuse charges after spending 13 months in prison. He was convicted in December 2018 for sexually assaulting two choirboys but reporting on the trial and verdict was gagged Australia-wide by the County Court of Victoria to ensure the cardinal got a fair trial on further charges he was due to face.

As part of the agreement announced on Monday, the state prosecutor said it was dismissing charges of sub judice contempt against all of the media firms and all charges against 15 reporters and editors at those newspapers, radio and television stations. The surprise agreement was reached nearly two years after the charges were brought, nearly three months after the media trial began and 10 months after Pell was acquitted by the High Court.

Despite the Australian gag on reporting, foreign media published news on the outcome of Pell's trial, naming him and the charges. Australian media then published reports saying they were unable to cover major news about an unidentified high-profile person, with some pointing out that the news was accessible online.

The state initially alleged that dozens of media, journalists and editors had breached the suppression order and interfered with the administration of justice in running those articles. Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with up to five years jail and fines of nearly A$100,000 for individuals and nearly A$500,000 for companies.

Some charges had been dismissed over the past two years, but 79 charges remained as of January. "The prosecution has resolved," prosecutor Lisa De Ferrari told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

"Each corporate respondent has indicated that it will plead guilty in respect of each publication for which they are charged to contempt by breaching the proceeding suppression order," she said. "Given the plea and the acceptance of responsibility in respect of each publication ... the director (of public prosecutions) has determined that it is in the public interest to dismiss the remaining charges."

The plea hearing has been set for Feb. 10-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth: FM.

Govt proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth FM....

100 new Sainik Schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs; 15,000 schools to be strengthened as per National Education Policy: FM. ANZ MRMR

100 new Sainik Schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs 15,000 schools to be strengthened as per National Education Policy FM. ANZ MRMR...

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others: FM.

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others FM....

Central university to be set up in Leh: FM.

Central university to be set up in Leh FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021