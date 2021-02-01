FM proposes to raise capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to increase the capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the financial year starting April 1, 2021.

Unveiling the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, she announced raising the capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore from the revised estimate of Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year.

The Budget estimate of capital expenditure for FY2020-21 was Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

