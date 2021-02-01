Four persons booked for posting objectionable remarks against BJP on social media

An FIR has been lodged against four persons for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the RSS and BJP on social media, police said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged on RSS functionary Ajay Pandey's complaint at the Rasda police station on Sunday.

Pandey, police said, alleged that Sushil Shrivastava and three unnamed persons made objectionable comments against the RSS and BJP on WhatsApp.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)