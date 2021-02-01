MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhi's -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers' protest against the newly-enacted farm laws. "In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in the areas of Singhu. Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 Hours on January 31 to 23:00 Hours on February 2," the Home Ministry order read.

The Ministry informed that these services have been suspended to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency. The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

On Saturday the Ministry had temporarily suspended the internet services till January 31. Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 68. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)