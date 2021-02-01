Left Menu

Japan govt calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, restoration of democracy

Japan called on Myanmar on Monday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and others arrested after the military seized power from a democratically elected government, adding it had long supported democracy in the nation and demanded it be promptly restored.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:04 IST
Japan govt calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, restoration of democracy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Japan called on Myanmar on Monday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and others arrested after the military seized power from a democratically elected government, adding it had long supported democracy in the nation and demanded it be promptly restored. Japan and Myanmar have close ties, with Tokyo a major aid donor over the years and scores of firms engaged in business activities there.

Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday and said it had detained senior government leaders, accusing Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) of winning a landslide victory in the Nov.8 vote through "election fraud". "We are concerned about the state of emergency issued in Myanmar, which damages the democratic process, and call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others who were detained," chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

"The Japanese government has long been a strong supporter of the democratic process in Myanmar, and opposes any situation that reverses it," he added. "Our nation strongly calls on the military to promptly restore democracy."

There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in Myanmar, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo had been advising citizens to put off travel there, said a Foreign Ministry official, who asked to remain unidentified, adding there are no current plans to stiffen that advisory. The official also said there are no plans as yet to repatriate Japanese citizens in the country but added they would be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Kato emphasized that the government would do everything in its power to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals. "At this point there are no reports of any clashes, but we'll update information and take measures as needed," he told an earlier news conference.

"Japan believes it is important for the parties to solve problems peacefully through dialogue in accordance with the democratic process," he added. The Japanese embassy in Myanmar, in a message posted on the Foreign Ministry's website, said while the situation in the country at this point did not appear to be one that would involve ordinary people, people should exercise caution.

"We encourage people to stay inside and refrain from going out unless absolutely essential," it added. Hundreds of Burmese and Japanese protesters gathered in downtown Tokyo, wearing masks and holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi, to demand that the United Nations further condemn the detention of the country's leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK mortgage approvals close to 13-year high in Dec - BoE

British mortgage approvals slipped back slightly in December but remained close to a 13 year-high while consumer borrowing fell by the most on record, Bank of England data showed on Monday. British lenders approved 103,381 mortgages in Dece...

Govt to provide Rs 1000 cr for welfare scheme for tea workers of Assam, WB

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of Tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal for which a special scheme will be devised. I propose to provide ...

BRIEF-Bayer To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine At Wuppertal Site

BAYER SAYS WUPPERTAL IS IMPORTANT SITE FOR PRODUCING CUREVAC COVID-19 VACCINE BAYER SAYS CUREVAC COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE PRODUCED IN WUPPERTAL CUREVAC SAYS LOOKING CLOSELY AT BRAZIL VARIANT CUREVAC SAYS DONT KNOW YET HOW LONG MEMORY EFFE...

STI policy should be more focused on translational research work: BBAU

Eminent Scientists thought leaders, academicians, and industry experts of Central India highlighted the need for indigenization of technology, focus on traditional medicine system like AYUSH, the role of states in reaching out on rural issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021