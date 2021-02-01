Left Menu

Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:46 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Monday. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The defence budget, including outlay for payment of pensions, was increased to Rs 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 as against last year's Rs 4.71 lakh crore.

Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at Rs 3.62 lakh crore.

Out of total allocation, Rs 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at Rs 3.37 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure included Rs 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions.

