Left Menu

Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping held

Five people were arrested in the case earlier.Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur in the Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery BAMS from the SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur in Gonda.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:02 IST
Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping held

A woman doctor who allegedly honey-trapped a medical student and conspired in his kidnapping along with another doctor and others for Rs 70 lakh ransom has been arrested, police said on Monday.

''Dr Preeti Mehra was arrested from her Dhaura village in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Sunday,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Devipatan Range, Rakesh Singh told reporters.

During interrogation, Dr Mehra told police that to earn quick money she trapped and befriended medical student Gaurav Haldhar and with the help of Dr Abhishek Singh and others kidnapped him, he said.

Haldhar, 21, was kidnapped from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on January 18 for Rs 70 lakh ransom. He was rescued by police on January 22. Five people were arrested in the case earlier.

Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur in the Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) from the SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur in Gonda. He was residing in a hostel.

Those arrested earlier in the case included mastermind Dr Abhishek Singh, who has a BAMS degree from an institute in Bengaluru, Nitesh Bihari, Mohit Singh, Rohit and Satish.

During questioning, Dr Abhishek Singh had told police that he worked at a hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh and Dr Preeti Mehra, who honey-trapped Haldhar, also worked there.

Dr Mehra carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on her arrest.

Haldhar was kept at Dr Abhishek's flat in Delhi after being kidnapped and was injected with sedatives while in captivity, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday in the Harsora Police Station area of Alwar district of Rajasthan, according to police. Bahror DSP Deshraj Gurjar told ANI, The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. After ...

Abhay Singh founder of Abhay Raj International has bought a team “Arrah Avengers” in BCL T20 League

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India Abhay Singh, who is the owner and founder of Abhay Raj International has bought a team named Arrah Avengers in BCL T20 league. The Bihar Premier League BCL is a very professional League for T20 Cricket Tourname...

Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

A Moscow court on Monday has ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles about USD 265 for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his...

Top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN28 PAK-PEARL Pak SC rejects govts request to suspend release of accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case report Islamabad The Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday rejected the governments request to suspend the order to release British-born a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021