Home Ministry gets over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in budget, over Rs 3700 cr for census-related works

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:05 IST
The Centre has allocated about Rs 1,66,547 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 2021-22 fiscal with a majority of the funds going to the police forces and a substantial amount for census related works.

According to the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 30,757 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh -- the two newly created Union Territories.

The MHA has been allocated Rs 1,66,546.94 crore for the next fiscal with Rs 1,03,802.52 crore for the central armed police forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF etc. and Rs 3,768.28 crore for census operations. The work for the census 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Central sector schemes and projects of the MHA got Rs 1,641.12 crore, while Rs 481.61 crore has been allocated for disaster management.

The Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been allocated Rs 5,317.41 crore, Chandigarh Rs 4,661.12 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Rs 2,204.59 crore, Lakshasweep Rs 1,440.56 crore and Puducherry Rs 1,729.79 crore.

