Centre to launch Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water connections in urban areas: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission urban will be launched with an aim to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission rural aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:46 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched with an aim to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households. The ambitious mission will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore. ''The Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched. It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores,'' Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (rural) aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024. Three crore tap water connections have been provided under this so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- The Jal Jeevan Mission
- Sitharaman
- Jal Jeevan Mission
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables pre-Budget Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts presenting Union Budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha.
Power sector seen many reforms in last six years, 138 GW of installed capacity added, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.