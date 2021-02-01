UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade dealReuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:09 IST
Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade.
Announcing the move on Twitter, trade minister Liz Truss said it would position Britain "at the heart of some of the world’s fastest-growing economies".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
