Siddhartha Mohanty assumes office as LIC MD

Before joining LICHFL, he was an executive director legal at LIC.Over the past three decades, Mohanty has made his mark in the areas of marketing, human resource, investments and legal. He has also served as chief of investments monitoring at LIC.Mohanty has a postgraduate degree in political science with a degree in law.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance, on Monday took charge as one of the four managing directors of the parent LIC of India.

He was appointed as a managing director by the government on January 20.

LIC subsidiary LICHFL is the second-largest pure-play housing finance company.

Mohanty started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC in 1985 and has risen through the ranks. Before joining LICHFL, he was an executive director (legal) at LIC.

Over the past three decades, Mohanty has made his mark in the areas of marketing, human resource, investments and legal. He has also served as chief of investments (monitoring) at LIC.

Mohanty has a postgraduate degree in political science with a degree in law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

