Left Menu

Farmers' protest: Delhi court to pass order on journalist's bail plea on Feb 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:24 IST
Farmers' protest: Delhi court to pass order on journalist's bail plea on Feb 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will pass order on Tuesday on the bail application of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from Singhu border protest site.

Punia was arrested by police in an FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba reserved the order for Tuesday after hearing arguments from the accused as well the public prosecutor.

Advocate Akram Khan, appearing for Punia, told the court that the accused was merely carrying out his journalistic duties.

Delhi Police sought dismissal of bail application, saying he may again indulge in instigating the protestors and create nuisance at the protest site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Higher edu: Budget proposes central varsity for Leh, enhanced collaboration with foreign insts

The higher education sector in the country is set to get a boost with the Union Budget 2021-22 promising a central university for Leh, a legislation to set up Higher Education Commission of India, and increasing academic collaboration with ...

Union Budget will lay foundation for self-reliant India: Khattar; Cong says ‘disappointing’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Union Budget for 2021-22 will lay the foundation for a self-reliant India, a claim junked by the Opposition Congress who dubbed it as disappointing.Haryana Congress president Kum...

Novel biosensors quickly detect coronavirus proteins, antibodies

Scientists have developed new protein-based biosensors that glow when mixed with components of the novel coronavirus or specific COVID-19 antibodies, a breakthrough that could enable faster and more widespread testing for the disease.When m...

Maximum employment? What it means post-pandemic may have changed already

The U.S. unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.5 a year ago, but that bit of history comes with a footnote. It arguably was not the best overall time for workers in recent decades. That honor goes to the final months of 2000. Even though ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021