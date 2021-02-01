Left Menu

PM Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Odisha's Koraput van accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of nine people who lost their lives in the accident where a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district in Odisha on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of nine people who lost their lives in the accident where a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district in Odisha on Sunday. The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the people who were seriously injured in the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Koraput, Odissa. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Office of the Prime Minister tweeted. Nine people were killed on Sunday and 13 were injured after a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district. The passengers were travelling to the Kulta village in Chhattisgarh from Sindhiguda village in Odisha. (ANI)

