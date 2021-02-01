U.N. Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar on Tuesday - diplomats

U.N. Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar on Tuesday - diplomatsReuters | New York | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:32 IST
The United Nations Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar on Tuesday, diplomats said, after the country's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.
