Hemant Soren flays union budget
PTI | Dumka | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:33 IST
Criticising the union budgetpresented in Parliament Monday, Jharkhand Chief MinisterHemant Soren said the NDA government was out to sell everyassets of the country. He further said that the budget was a big disappointment forthe middle class as there was no concession in the income tax.
''Atmanirbharbharat (self-reliant India) slogan seems tohave got converted into 'atmabecho bharat' (sell India),''Soren wryly said while reacting on the budget 2021-22.
He said there has been no change in the MGNREGAwhich ismeant for the welfare of the poor. Soren is leading JMM-Congress-RJD government inJharkhand.
