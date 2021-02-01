Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing COVID variants

Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing COVID variantsReuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:53 IST
Austria will significantly tighten its border controls to prevent arrivals from importing new variants of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference on the loosening of the country's lockdown, Kurz did not say specifically what steps would be taken but mentioned the so-called Brazilian variant, which has not been identified in Austria yet.
