Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing COVID variants

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Austria will significantly tighten its border controls to prevent arrivals from importing new variants of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference on the loosening of the country's lockdown, Kurz did not say specifically what steps would be taken but mentioned the so-called Brazilian variant, which has not been identified in Austria yet.

