Kin abduct, torture man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The Jhalawar police has arrested a couple for allegedly abducting and torturing their 50-year-old relative over a property dispute, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused sprayed chilli powder on the victim’s genitals and left him unconscious outside a house at Neem ka Kheda village in Jhalawar district. The accused made a video of the act and uploaded it on social media. Amar Singh Tanwar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, was abducted by his younger brother, identified as Shiv Singh, his wife Kamli, with the help of some of their relatives while he was going to his village with his son on Saturday evening. The other accused have been identified as Gokul, Devi Singh and Badambai. The accused took the man to their house where they thrashed and tortured him. They sprayed chili powder on his genitals and made a video of the act, which they uploaded on social medial, area SHO Ajit Choudhary said. The accused left the man in an unconscious state outside a house on Saturday night, he added. Later, police recorded the man’s statement and lodged a case.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was tortured by his brother Shiv Singh over a property dispute.

On the basis of victim's statement, police lodged a case under Sections 143, 341, 342, 365 and 394 of the IPC and Section 67 (A) of the IT Act against, the SHO said.

The police arrested the couple on Sunday and produced them before a court on Monday, which sent them to police custody, said DSP Devender Singh Rajawat. The other accused are yet to be nabbed.

