Corporator shot dead in UP

Unidentified assailants shot dead a Nagar Palika corporator in Line Bazar police station area here late on Monday night, police said.

Bala Yadav (50) was shot dead by unidentified assailants who fled from the scene, CO (City) Jitendra Dube said.

Yadav was involved in plotting of land because of which he had rivalry with some people, the CO said, adding this could be the reason behind the murder.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident and the body was sent for post mortem examination, the CO added.PTI COR SAB AARAAR

