Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's BaranPTI | Kota | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:19 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.
The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing lease deed of a plot of land, ACB inspector (Baran) Gyanchand Meena said.
Jitendra Shakyawal, the sarpanch, had demanded the bribe through a tout and after negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 30,000.
The local, Champalal Mehata, lodged a complaint with the ACB against the sarpanch and the tout, following which a trap was laid to arrest the duo.
The sarpanch was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe and the tout was also arrested, the ACB official added.
