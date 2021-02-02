Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.

The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing lease deed of a plot of land, ACB inspector (Baran) Gyanchand Meena said.

Jitendra Shakyawal, the sarpanch, had demanded the bribe through a tout and after negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 30,000.

The local, Champalal Mehata, lodged a complaint with the ACB against the sarpanch and the tout, following which a trap was laid to arrest the duo.

The sarpanch was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe and the tout was also arrested, the ACB official added.

