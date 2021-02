BRIEF-Juventus Says Agreement With Udinese Calcio For Temporary Transfer Of Player Rolando Mandragora Has Been Terminated

Juventus FC SpA: * AGREEMENT WITH UDINESE CALCIO S.P.A. FOR TEMPORARY TRANSFER OF PLAYER ROLANDO MANDRAGORA HAS BEEN TERMINATED

* JUVENTUS - AGREEMENT WITH TORINO F.C. S.P.A. HAS BEEN FINALIZED FOR A NEW TEMPORARY TRANSFER OF PLAYER UNTIL 30 JUNE 2022 * THESE OPERATIONS DO NOT GENERATE ANY SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC EFFECTS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

