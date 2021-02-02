Left Menu

Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Some Guatemalan families have said they feared loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed in Tamaulipas. A truck found at the scene of the crime had been seized by immigration authorities in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon in December, local media reported.

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:50 IST
Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene of the crime. "We are going to see if there is any responsibility on the part of any officials or public servants of the National Migration Institute itself," Mexico's interior minister, Olga Sanchez, said on Monday.

State prosecutors have so far genetically identified two Guatemalans and two Mexicans among the 19 victims, whose bodies were badly charred. Some Guatemalan families have said they feared loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed in Tamaulipas.

A truck found at the scene of the crime had been seized by immigration authorities in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon in December, local media reported. Nuevo Leon's immigration institute did not respond to requests for comment about the truck's seizure. Nuevo Leon's prosecutor's office referred Reuters to Tamaulipas' prosecutor's office, which on Saturday said the truck had been located at the scene of a "rescue" of 66 foreigners by local police and immigration authorities in December. The office said on Monday it could not confirm the truck's subsequent seizure by the immigration agency.

Sanchez said the federal government was aware of the truck and the fact that it may have been in the possession of immigration authorities but said that the matter was still under investigation. The killings have caused renewed consternation in Mexico about the perils faced by migrants, many of whom come from the three violent and impoverished Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police detain 159 people at protests over Erdogan-appointed university head

Turkish police on Monday detained 159 people over protests in Istanbul against President Tayyip Erdogans appointment of a new rector at one of the countrys top universities, the Istanbul Governors office said. Students at the Bogazici Unive...

SA to nominate Cuban COVID-19 doctors for Nobel Prize as first vaccines from India arrive

South Africa plans to nominate the members of the Cuban medical teams, who have been assisting in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this and easing of the l...

NFL-After Bucs' ups and downs, Evans savors 'unbelievable' run to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans knows how to play the waiting game.Drafted by the Bucs in the first round in 2014, Evans endured losing seasons for five of his seven years in the league despite putting up 1,000 or more receivi...

Consecutive drop in new COVID-19 cases ‘encouraging news’: WHO

There are still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, but at the global level, this is encouraging news, saidWHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during the agencys bi-weekly briefing from Geneva. It shows this virus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021