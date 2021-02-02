Left Menu

Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:56 IST
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness

Myanmar banks in the commercial hub of Yangon reopened on Tuesday after halting financial services a day earlier due to poor internet connections after the military seized power in the country, a Reuters witness said.

The Myanmar bankers association had issued a statement on Monday saying it would allow members to reopen from Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021