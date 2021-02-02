Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30 am

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:11 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30 am
Visual from Rajya Sabha . Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10:30 am by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday. The House is adjourned to meet at 10:30 am, said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that the discussion on farmers' protest will start on Wednesday not today. Earlier, the opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the rejection of 'Suspension of Business Notice' on Tuesday,

"The President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," said RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. "I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions," he added.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha gave suspension of business notices over new farm laws. The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday, though prices later pared gains on doubts about the ability of retail traders that have been focused on stocks to sway prices in the bigger, more liquid commo...

Marilyn Manson dropped by music label amid Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Following American actor Evan Rachel Woods recent accusation revealing that singer Marilyn Manson horrifically abused her for years when they were in a relationship, Loma Vista Recordings, which released Mansons three most recent albums, ha...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a month as imported cases overtook local infections, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the countrys worst wave since March 2020 is being stamped out ahead of a key holiday.DEATHS AND...

Maha: Over 50% edible oils seized in raids found non-certified

More than 50 per cent of edibleoils seized by the Food and Drug Administration in Thane andMumbai during raids last month have been found to be non-certified, the FDA has said.Raids were conducted on eight establishments of retailand wholes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021