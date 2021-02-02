Sanjay Raut to meet protesting farmers at Ghazipur border

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onTuesday said he will visit farmers who are protesting at theGhazipur border near Delhi, as per the instruction ofMaharashtra Chief Minister and party head Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena has been supporting the farmers who areagitating at Delhi's border points for over two months againstthe Centre's three new farm laws.

''The Maha Vikas Aghadi government took decisions inthe interest of farmers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stoodwith farmers when they were in pain. Will visit the farmersprotesting at Ghazipur border on his instruction,'' Rauttweeted, adding he will reach there at 1 pm.

Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders turned intofortresses Monday as police beefed up security andstrengthened barricades.

Workers under the watch of police personnel hookediron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank ofthe main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict themovement of protesters.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryanaborder is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wallhas come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, thereare multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles.

Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

Protesters have been pouring in as the Bharatiya KisanUnion members and its leader Rakesh Tikait have stayed pitchedat Ghazipur's UP Gate, occupying a stretch of the Delhi-Meeruthighway since November last year.

