UP CM calls cabinet meeting today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting at his residence at 11 am.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting at his residence at 11 am. The training on e-cabinet will be given to ministers and they will be provided with iPads during the meeting.

Giving this information, the State Government spokesman said that after the e-cabinet system gets implemented, the proceedings of the Council of Ministers will be paperless. This step of the state government will give a boost to e-governance and e-office. Also, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', there will be ease and speed in executing the works. The other ministers and senior officials will be present during the meeting and will get training related to the functioning of the e-cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

