Left Menu

Satisfied with Delhi govt order to reduce ICU beds reservation to 25 pc for COVID-19 patients: Hospitals to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:30 IST
Satisfied with Delhi govt order to reduce ICU beds reservation to 25 pc for COVID-19 patients: Hospitals to HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A healthcare providers' association told the Delhi high Court on Tuesday that various private hospitals, which were earlier asked to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, were satisfied with the Delhi government's recent decision to reduce the number to 25 per cent.

Justice Navin Chawla was informed by the counsel for the Association of Healthcare Providers that he has instructions to withdraw the petition seeking quashing of the government's September 12, 2020 order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals which are its members.

The high court allowed the prayer for withdrawing the petition and disposed of the plea.

Advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, representing the petitioner association, said the hospitals were satisfied with the government's January 15 order by which the reservation of COVID-19 ICU beds in private hospitals here was reduced from 40 per cent to 25 per cent which have over 100 beds.

The reservation percentage has been gradually reduced by the government after reviewing the pandemic situation. With the COVID-19 infection number reaching its peak of over 8,000 in a day in November, 2020 in Delhi, the numbers are now declining and 121 fresh cases were recorded on February 1, that is, Monday.

The high court said, "In view of the January 15 order of Respondent no. 1 (Delhi government), the petitioner's counsel has instructions to withdraw the petition. The petition is disposed of as withdrawn." The court added that this would not preclude the association to make further representation to the government in view of the change in circumstances.

As per the government's order, a review meeting was held by the competent authority on January 15, in which the data with respect to pattern of COVID-19 beds and COVID-19 ICU beds occupancy on that date in 115 private hospitals providing coronavirus treatment was analysed.

Keeping in view the low occupancy of COVID-19 beds/ ICU beds in the private hospitals, it was decided in the review meeting to further lower reservation of the total bed capacity from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, and of ICU beds from 40 per cent to 25 per cent of the total bed capacity in 45 hospitals having more than 100 beds and providing coronavirus related treatment, the government order said.

It was also decided in the meeting that other 70 hospitals which have up to 100 beds shall have the option of reserving COVID-19 beds/ ICU beds there.

Earlier, the Delhi government counsel had said not a single non-COVID-19 patient has come to the court that he was denied treatment in the hospital due to 80 per cent of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

He had stated that not even a single private hospital has approached the high court claiming that they suffered financial loss due to this reservation order.

The petitioner organisation's counsel had contended that ICU beds were kept vacant and even no payment was made by the government to the hospitals which were facing financial losses.

He had further argued that there was no validity or permissibility to continue with the September 12, 2020 order.

The Delhi government had told the high court that it has decided to de-escalate to 60 per cent the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here as was recommended by a De-escalation Committee.

The September 12, 2020 order of the Delhi government was earlier stayed by the high court on September 22 last year. However, a division of the high court on November 12, 2020 vacated the stay order taking into account the change in circumstances since the time the stay order was passed.

The petitioner association had told the high court that the 33 private hospitals are its members and the Delhi government's order shall be quashed as it was passed in an irrational manner and is ex-facie perverse.

The government, however, had contended that the situation of COVID-19 infection in Delhi has become critical recently and the COVID-19 cases are spiralling and it was critical that 80 per cent of ICU/ HDU beds be reserved for COVID-19 patients in the 33 private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

D-day for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as Russian court considers longer jail term

A Russian court convened on Tuesday to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Puti...

Akhilesh Yadav attack govt over barricades at farmers' protest sites

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the police setting up barricades and road blocks at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders have tur...

UGC-NET exam for JRF, Assistant Professor from May 2

The National Testing Agency will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021, said Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. National Testing Ag...

Turkey's teachers to get vaccines ahead of March 1 re-opening

Teachers in Turkey will get COVID-19 vaccinations in February as they prepare for a nationwide gradual re-opening of schools as of March 1, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Tuesday. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the re-opening on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021