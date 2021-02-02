Drugs probe: Maha ATS arrests Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan

The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don DawoodIbrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by theATS, an official said on Tuesday.

Pathan (40), a relative of yesteryear don Karim Lala,was last month arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau fromhis home at Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after the NCBbusted a drug syndicate allegedly being operated by him.

In a follow-up operation, the NCB seized a largequantity of drugs, unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2 crore andtwo guns during raids at some places in Dongri andneighbouring areas in south Mumbai.

The ATS in October last year arrested two persons -Sohail Sayyad (34) and Zishan (32) - in a drugs case.

During an investigation into it, the role of Pathan,who was lodged at the Thane Central Prison following arrest bythe NCB, also came to light, the ATS official said.

The ATS took Pathan's custody from the NCB on Saturdayon a transfer warrant and brought him here, the official said.

The same day, Pathan was produced before a Mumbaicourt which remanded him in custody of the ATS till February10, he said.

Last month, the NCB had also arrested Pathan'sassociate Arif Bhujwala from neighbouring Raigad district inconnection with a drugs case.

