U.S. promises undocumented migrants equal access to COVID-19 vaccines
The U.S. government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones.Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:40 IST
The U.S. government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones. The announcement marked the latest in a series of moves by President Joe Biden to reverse the hardline strategy on immigration adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump.
"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. https://bit.ly/2MMRkPu In line with sensitive locations policy, enforcement operations will not be conducted at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics, the DHS also said.
Biden also plans to restore U.S. asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- United States
- U.S.
- Department of Homeland Security
- Trump
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar pokes higher as U.S. soft data sours mood; China GDP in focus
New Mexico official, who founded 'Cowboys for Trump,' arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot
'It was a non-event': Pro-Trump protests quiet amid massive police presence across U.S.
Vice President Pence thanks U.S. troops at Fort Drum
Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say U.S. does not seek weaker dollar -WSJ