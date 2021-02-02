Budgetary allocations will boost development in MP: Scindia

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia onTuesday said allocations made in the Union Budget 2021-22 forvarious schemes in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Ujjain'sfamous Mahakaleshwar temple will boost development in theseareas in Madhya Pradesh.

The annual financial plan was presented in Parliamenton Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a statement, Scindia said he had written a letterto 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh seeking funds forthe water supply scheme from the Chambal river to Gwalior andMorena, for weavers of Chanderi sarees, and for themaintenance of the Mahakaleshwar temple.

''It is a matter of happiness that in the Union budget,Rs 250 crore is allocated for the water supply scheme fromChambal river to Gwalior and Morena, Rs 75 crore for the thedevelopment of the famous Chanderi (sari) weavers and for thetourism of Gwalior-Shivpuri-Chanderi area, and Rs 75 crore forthe maintenance of the Mahakaleshwar temple,'' Scindia said.

PTI MAS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)