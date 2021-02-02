Four Indians arrested for illegally sending Nepali labourers to Canada

Four Indians, including three women, have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly sending Nepali labourers to Canada for jobs illegally via India, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, a special team from the Department of Foreign Employment on Monday raided a local Tripple Star Manpower Company located on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The officials detained Kaur Mannat (45) Farman Raban (24), Manpreet Kar (18) and Sonu Kumar (46), hailing from Delhi.

They were operating their office with the banner of Ganapati Happy Life, an Indian company, in the office of Tripple Star, according to an official at the department of foreign employment.

They were operating in collaboration with Tripple Star without having any formal company registered in Nepal, Kushal Baral, one of the members of the team, said.

They were found to be involved in sending aspiring Nepali labourers to Canada via India through illegal channels.

According to preliminary investigation, they charged Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 per person as the first installment for sending people to Canada.

They said that they are working as employees for an Indian company owned by one Arif Seikh, who operates the business from Delhi.

The arrested persons did not possess any valid document to operate manpower business in Nepal, the official said, adding that three of them did not even have any identification card, while one of the women was carrying an Indian driving license.

The police have recovered a laptop, some copies of passports and receipts in the name of Ganapati Happy Life from them.

