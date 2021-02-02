Left Menu

Two JeM associates held in north Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:26 IST
Two JeM associates held in north Kashmir

Security forces arrested two associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit from Bandipora and Baramula districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Police in Bandipora district in north Kashmir received information that there were certain anti-national elements who were indoctrinating the youth and influencing them with false narratives, a police spokesman said.

They were also motivating them to take a violent path, besides providing them with arms, ammunition and other resources for this purpose, he said.

Acting on specific human and technical inputs, security forces apprehended a suspect, identified as Abdul Majeed Khan of Kralpora area of the district, at Wular Vantage Park Aragam, the spokesman said.

The forces seized arms and ammunition, including a pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds, from his possession, he said.

On his preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that he was associated with JeM outfit and was in contact with handlers across the border from where he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunitions to them, the spokesman said.

On the further disclosure of the arrested person, he named one Showkat Ahmad Malik, a resident of the Sangrama area of Sopore in Baramulla distirct, as his accomplice in carrying out his nefarious designs, the spokesman added.

Accordingly, a search operation was launched in Sangrama leading to the arrest of the accused person. A pistol, five live hand grenades and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand qualify for inaugural World Test Championship final

New Zealand on Tuesday become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. New Zealand is currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent which has secured them a place ...

No COVID-19 test required for attending Odisha Assembly's Budget Session

Legislators will not have to undergo a COVID-19 test for attending the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly that will begin on February 18, Speaker SN Patro said on Tuesday.An RT-PCR test for COVID-19 was made mandatory for the MLAs, assem...

Amazon developing documentary on Bayern Munich

Amazon Studios has announced a behind-the-scenes documentary on German football club Bayern Munich.Produced by WB Television, the film will follow the club from their victory in the 2020 Champions League final to the end of the 202021 seaso...

Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about 1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business.The COVID-19 pandemic induce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021