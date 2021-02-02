Left Menu

Issues related to religious conversions concerns of state governments: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:56 IST
Issues related to religious conversions concerns of state governments: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said issues related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments, adding that law enforcement agencies take action whenever such instances of violation come to the fore.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said public order and police are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and hence, prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and Union Territory administrations.

''Action is taken as per existing laws by law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice,'' he said in a written reply. PTI ACB SRY

