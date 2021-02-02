Disproportionate assets case filed against former excise commissioner in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against a former excise commissioner and conducted searches at three places within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The case was registered against the former excise commissioner Mohammad Javed Khan, a resident of Bathandi here, on the basis of a preliminary inquiry that the he has allegedly accumulated huge assets, both movable and immoveable, a spokesperson said.

He said the value of the assets found in possession of Khan, his family members and the expenditure incurred by him is grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income which constitute offences punishable under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

''During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained and two teams were dispatched to conduct searches at Gurgaon and Noida.

''Search was also conducted at the residence of the accused in Bathandi, Jammu. The teams found and seized incriminating documents relating to un-accounted wealth acquired by the accused by resorting to corrupt practices,'' the ACB spokesperson said.

Further investigation into the case was underway, he said.

