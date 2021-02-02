Left Menu

Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta mastermind of TRP scam: court

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:46 IST
Former Broadcast Audience ResearchCouncil (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta is the ''mastermind'' of theTelevision Rating Points manipulation scam and there seemedmore to the case than mere rigging of TRPs, as per thesessions court that had rejected his bail plea last month.

The copy of the January 20 order of the sessions courtin Mumbai was made available on February 1, and was submittedin the Bombay High Court.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court adjourned tillFebruary 9 the hearing on the bail plea of Dasgupta.

Dasgupta is accused of misusing his official positionand conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runsall Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-ChiefArnab Goswami to manipulate TRPs.

He was arrested by the crime branch of the MumbaiPolice on December 24 last year.

In his order rejecting Dasgupta's bail plea, sessionscourt judge MA Bhosale said, ''It appears from the papers putforth before me that it is not the case of simple manipulationof TRP but more than that.

''The case paper in the present crime reflect that theaccused (Dasgupta) is the mastermind of the entire crime,'' thesessions judge noted.

The court stated that Dasgupta was acting in hiscapacity of CEO to manipulate television ratings through amechanical device and it is disclosed that he was in contactwith a television channel owner.

Judge Bhosale also rejected Dasgupta's argumentseeking bail on the grounds of parity considering that 14other accused persons in the case were out on bail.

The court said though the others were on bail, thepolice had recovered much data from the WhatsApp chats ofDasgupta and would require to interrogate him to decipher hischats.

''I am of the opinion that the custody of the accusedis necessary at this stage. The accused/applicant is properperson to explain the meaning therefore, face to faceinvestigation is required to be necessary,'' Judge Bhosale saidin his order.

The court also noted that the investigation in thecase was ongoing and that there was a possibility of tamperingof evidence if Dasgupta was let out on bail.

Earlier in the day, Dasgupta's counsels Abad Ponda andShardul Singh told the high court that the former BARC CEOsuffered from a spinal problem and needed a medical attention.

''He (Dasgupta) is not dying but it (health) isprecarious and he needs a medical attention,'' Ponda said.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire, however, askedthe HC to grant some time since he was appointed to the caseonly on Monday.

He told the high court that a similar bail plea filedby Dasgupta was pending hearing in the Supreme Court.

Dasgupta's counsels, however, assured a bench presidedover by Justice PD Naik that they will not go ahead with theplea in the apex court.

Justice Naik took the statement on record andadjourned the hearing till February 9.

Dasgupta had told the HC last week that Arnab Goswamiwas the prime accused in this scam.

Last month, Dasgupta had been rushed to the state-runJJ hospital in Mumbai from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai,after his blood sugar levels went up and he fell unconscious.

He was discharged from the hospital ICU on the eveningof January 22.

Following his discharge, Dasgupta's lawyers had movedthe HC seeking an urgent hearing on his bail plea.

