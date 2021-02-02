Farm law protests: 39 cases registered against farmers between Sept-Dec by Delhi Police, says MHA

Delhi Police has registered 39 cases between September to December last year against the farmers agitating over the three farm laws at various of the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. In a reply to a question about cases registered against protesters during farmers' protest in Lok Sabha, MHA said Delhi Police also reported one suicide case during the protest.

"So far NCT of Delhi is concerned, Delhi Police has informed that 39 cases have been registered against the farmers protesting the recently passed farm laws between September 2020 to December 2020 at Delhi border. Delhi Police has also informed that one suicide case has been reported to them during the protest against Farm Laws at the Delhi border," the Ministry said. "It has been reported by Delhi Police that at Delhi border, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trolleys tried to furiously force their way and go past Police barricades to enter Delhi to mark their protest against the recently enacted Farm Law. They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to Government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel," MHA added.

In reply to another question about deaths of farmers during the ongoing protest, MHA said, "'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects as per Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, and the responsibilities of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, the conviction of accused, and protection of life and property rests primarily with the respective state governments." The MHA said that the Central government keeps a constant watch on activities of individuals and organisations having bearing on national security and public order through its security and law enforcement agencies. "Requisite action is taken as per law, whenever necessary," it added.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

